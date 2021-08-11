Sabah Ports Authority pays RM2.74m dividend to state govt

The dividend payment was based on the port authority’s 2019 profit, according to a statement from the Sabah Chief Minister’s office. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 11 ― The Sabah government has received a dividend payment totalling RM2.74 million from the Sabah Ports Authority (SPA).

The dividend payment was based on the port authority’s 2019 profit, according to a statement from the Sabah Chief Minister’s office.

A mock cheque of the said sum was presented to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in a simple ceremony at the state administration centre here today.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Sabah’s Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, as well as Industrial Development Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said he hopes the SPA can improve on its performance, going forward, despite the challenging economic conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPA is a state statutory body under the Sabah Works Ministry and was set up in 1968. ― Bernama