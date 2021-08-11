MB: Almost 90pc of N. Sembilan’s tourism workers have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government was discussing with tourism industry players to speed up the second-dose vaccination to enable the state to move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Aug 11 ― Almost 90 per cent of workers in the tourism sector in Negri Sembilan have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the state government was discussing with tourism industry players to speed up the second-dose vaccination to enable the state to move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“They should be prepared to receive domesitc tourists when the state moves into the next phase.

“I was given to understand that the tourism sector in this state has begun selling holiday packages and products,” he told an online press conference after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting today.

Aminuddin said Negri Sembilan needed to cut active Covid-19 infections in categories three, four and five to an average of 72 cases weekly and reduce bed usage at the intensive unit (ICU) in order to transition to Phase Two of PPN.

According to him, active Covid-19 cases in these categories were averaging 500 per week while ICU bed occupancy and daily cases were still increasing.

However, he said the state had exceeded the second-dose vaccination target among the adult population at 54 per cent.

Meanwhile, he announced another month of rental waiver for July for stalls, markets and residences under the supervision of local authorities in the state.

Rental waivers had earlier been given for January, February and June, and the four-month exemption benefits 6,115 stalls to the tune of RM2.18 million.

On the other hand, the four-month rental waiver for Projek Rumah Pangsa Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) and Perumahan Awam Negeri Sembilan units until next month will involve about RM1.6 million. ― Bernama