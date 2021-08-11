In Negri Sembilan, 512 cops, family members tested positive for Covid-19 since January

Che Zakaria said of the total, two individuals have died so far. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, Aug 11 ― A total of 512 police personnel and their family members in Negri Sembilan tested positive for Covid-19 since January this year following assignments to curb the spread of the pandemic.

State deputy police chief SAC Datuk Che Zakaria Othman said of the total, two individuals had died but stressed that the infection rate among the police force in the state was still under control.

“The current figure shows an increase compared to 545 police personnel and their family members who were infected last year.

“However, praised be to Allah, a majority of them is in categories 1 and 2,” he told reporters after distributing 1,000 ‘Op Bantu’ food basket aid in collaboration with private companies here today.

He also advised all police personnel to always adhere to the standard operating procedures while on duty and ensure their family members and themselves have been vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, Che Zakaria said the police had received 1,400 applications for assistance including food from those in need in the state, either through the WhatsApp application, phone calls or patrolling activities in every district.

“With the contribution from various quarters, we are able to distribute the aid to those in need regardless of their background,” he said.

Che Zakaria added that police have tightened enforcement and control in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling activities in the state and so far, two cases had been detected involving the Kuala Pilah and Port Dickson districts. ― Bernama