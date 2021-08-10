In Port Dickson, cops detain employer for allegedly abusing foreign national worker

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the local man was detained in a raid conducted by a team of police personnel from Bukit Aman CID and Port Dickson district headquarters CID at about 7pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 10 ― A 39-year-old employer was detained for allegedly abusing an Indian national man at a business premises in Jalan Dato Pathmanaban, Port Dickson, near here yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the local man was detained in a raid conducted by a team of police personnel from Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Port Dickson district headquarters CID at about 7pm.

According to him, an initial investigation revealed that the 27-year-old worker claimed that he had been working for 18 months without being paid, besides being beaten up. In addition, the victim’s passport has also been kept by the employer.

“An examination of the victim’s body showed injuries on the ears, fingers and wrists,” he said in a statement there tonight.

Upon checking the suspect’s vehicle, police found the passport belonging to the victim and seized a mobile phone, cane and belt, which were suspected to have been used to beat the victim.

The suspect has been remanded for five days from today while the victim will be placed in a shelter in Melaka under a temporary protection order.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom). ― Bernama