After three-day dip, new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia climb to 19,991 on Maal Hijrah

Foreign workers wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at Komplek Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― As Muslims mark the Islamic new year today, Malaysia recorded 19,991 new Covid-19 cases.

This is a slight increase in numbers after a continuous decline in daily cases over the past three days.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still tops the list with 7,338 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,374), Kedah (1,830), Sabah (1,383), Johor (1,344), Kelantan (1,030) and Perak (953), to name a few.

Two other states recorded a two-digit increase, namely Putrajaya (76) and Perlis (24), while Labuan only recorded one new case.

Today’s figure broke the previous trend in decline seen from August 7 to August 9. This also brings Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 1,299,767.

It is also the third time Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases have breached the 19,000 cases-mark since the pandemic began.

