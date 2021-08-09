Johor govt launches Work Partnership Programme for road maintenance projects totalling more than RM44m

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad conducts a virtual ballot for local government road maintenance work throughout the state at the Jaafar Muhammad Building in Kota Iskandar August 9, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 9 — The Johor government today launched an initiative for road maintenance projects totalling RM44.4 million to contractors under the Johor Centre for Construction Development (JCCD) in efforts to create more job opportunities in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the initiative under the Work Partnership Programme was implemented by the JCCD as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the state government to provide opportunities for the people of Johor who lost their jobs.

He said since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced following the Covid-19 outbreak, many had been left jobless or were laid off by their employers.

Hasni said the initiative will provide more employment opportunities to the people of Johor who are affected to become skilled and unskilled workers.

“The Johor government is always committed in ensuring that the construction industry in the state will continue to provide opportunities and exposure to the local people as a skilled workforce and not just utilise labour from neighbouring countries.

“This programme will provide employment opportunities and give a positive impact to Johor contractors, especially the G1 and G2 contractors, suppliers and the surrounding population as well as to redevelop the state’s economy,” said Hasni in a statement here today.

Earlier, he attended the virtual balloting for road maintenance work for Johor and the launch of the Work Partnership Programme.

Meanwhile, Hasni said the Work Partnership Programme which was also created by the state government is an initiative implemented by JCCD to provide better opportunities for Johor contractors was to also be involved in road maintenance and construction work in the state.

He said the distribution of work packages to Johor contractors registered under the JCCD will be carried out by ballot.

“The total value of this programme is estimated at RM44.4 million with a total of 396 packages to be allocated for road maintenance work throughout the state.

“The programme is also divided into four phases with the first phase to be implemented in the Johor Baru district, while the next phase in several other districts,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.