Cuepacs: Govt machinery not affected by current political situation

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the government’s administrative machinery was basically free from the system of party politics, and therefore the government’s service delivery would remain intact amid the current political developments. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has given the assurance that the government’s administrative machinery will not be affected by the current political crisis.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the government’s administrative machinery was basically free from the system of party politics, and therefore the government’s service delivery would remain intact amid the current political developments.

He stressed that civil servants have a high level of professionalism as all of them have pledged to serve the people and the country.

“Despite the pressure and challenges faced at the moment, Cuepacs is confident that civil servants are able to carry out their responsibilities without being influenced by the political situation,” he said in a statement today.

Cuepacs also expressed its confidence in the ability and wisdom of all civil servants especially the Secretaries-General of Ministries and department heads to continue to serve professionally despite the resignation of several ministers recently.

“As professional and neutral civil servants, we must not be influenced by external elements that will affect the public service delivery system,” he said.

At the same time, Adnan said Cuepacs hoped that all political leaders could find the common ground, which centres around the people, to ensure the stability of the country, adding that focus should be given to efforts to contain Covid-19 transmission and revive the economy.

Since last week, several political leaders have resigned from important posts including Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah. ― Bernama