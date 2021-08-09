As rumours spread, hospital clarifies UKM pro-chancellor Ahmad Sarji is alive and stable

Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz said that Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, a former chief secretary to the government, is still under treatment at the hospital, contrary to rumours that he has died, which is being circulated online. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) has denied that Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Pro-Chancellor Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid has died of Covid-19.

It said that Sarji, a former chief secretary to the government, is still under treatment at the hospital, contrary to rumours that he has died, which is being circulated online.

“Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) refers to viralled messages on social media concerning the latest situation regarding UKM Pro-Chancellor Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid at HCTM.

“HCTM UKM would like to inform that Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid is receiving treatment at HCTM and his health has been stable since yesterday.

“The HCTM management and staff pray for UKM Pro-Chancellor Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid’s safety and wellbeing,” it said in a brief statement this afternoon.

Ahmad Sarji’s son Ariff Tuah confirmed separately to national news agency Bernama that his father is still alive.

Ahmad Sarji was reported to have been warded at HCTM’s intensive care unit in Cheras last Saturday due to complications from Covid-19.

Ahmad Sarji, 82, was the chief secretary to the government from 1990 to 1996, during the first tenure of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

After retirement, Ahmad Sarji subsequently held the positions of chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia, and chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad.