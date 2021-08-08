Police detain foreigner over murder of elderly woman in Shah Alam

Selangor police have detained an Indian national to assist in the investigation into the murder of a female senior citizen. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 8 — Selangor police have detained an Indian national to assist in the investigation into the murder of a female senior citizen in Taman Seri Muda, Section 25, Shah Alam last month.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said its Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the suspect, in his sixties, about 9am today in Jalan Batu 8, Bukit Kemuning, Section 25, here.

“The suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam court at 10am tomorrow for a remand order to facilitate the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Baharudin said police received information on the discovery of the body of a local woman, aged in her sixties, with injuries to her face and head, behind a row of shophouses in Taman Seri Muda at 7.06am, last July 26.

The Indian national was arrested after police identified the suspect from a closed-circuit TV recording of the crime scene.

Baharudin said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama