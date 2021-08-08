PM Muhyiddin hails Azizul as ‘real champion for Malaysians’

Silver medallist Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia reacts after receiving his medal in Shizuoka, Japan August 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has described track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang as the real champion for the people of Malaysia despite missing out on gold in keirin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games today.

The prime minister said Malaysians were all proud of Mohd Azizulhasni’s achievement as he showed great fighting spirit in the final at the Izu Velodrome this morning to beat world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands.

In a video conference with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Mohd Azizulhasni and another national cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom who are in Tokyo, Muhyiddin expressed confidence that Malaysia’s dream to win its first Olympic gold can be realised at the Paris 2024 Games.

“You (Azizul) managed to beat the world champion from the Netherlands who was the favourite for gold; this is proof that you can overcome the Great Britain ace (Jason Kenny). You’re the real champion for us in Malaysia.

“So I would like to congratulate and thank Azizul and the rest for their sacrifices. This achievement is something we can be proud of. Of course, (for) the next Olympics, I pray that we should get the first gold for Malaysia and it must come from keirin, Insya Allah,” he said in the video conference which lasted about eight minutes.

Muhyiddin also congratulated Mohd Azizulhasni for receiving news today that his wife is pregnant with their third child, and enquired about the health of his father, who was not well.

He also asked about the injuries suffered by the Muar-born Muhammad Shah Firdaus, and was briefed by Reezal Merican.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizulhasni said he was slightly disappointed for missing out on gold due to a minor tactical mistake arising from Australian cyclist Matthew Glaetzer’s failure to chase Jason who made an early sprint.

“I also do not know why he did that, so it was difficult to catch up but in keirin anything can happen. I can only thank Allah SWT that we got silver this time,” he told the prime minister and expressed his appreciation to the government and the people for their support. Azizul won bronze in the same event at Rio 2016.

In a dramatic final, defending champion Jason retained the title and broke the six-gold record of British track cycling legend Chris Hoy.

Mohd Azizulhasni crossed the finish line just ahead of Tokyo 2020 sprint champion Lavreysen to clinch silver. — Bernama