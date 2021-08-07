Kedah MB apologises after making fun of Covid-19 fatalities in the state

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor made headlines and went viral on social media yesterday when he replied to a serious question about the increasing number of Covid-19 deaths in the state with an inconsiderate remark. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has today apologised for his insensitive remark made in a press conference yesterday involving Covid-19 fatalities.

In a press conference today, he claimed it was a joke made with reporters who according to him, have becoming like “family” to him, and admitted that the remark was harsh.

“I want to take advantage of the time I have this morning to apologise to the people I have offended with the joke I made yesterday.

“I want to explain that I was merely joking with the reporters here, who have become part of my ‘family’. These guys know what my character is like,” he said in Kedah.

A recording of his press conference today was made available to Malay Mail.

Yesterday, Sanusi made headlines and went viral on social media when he replied to a serious question about the increasing number of Covid-19 deaths in the state with an inconsiderate remark.

In the video clip that has since turned viral, Sanusi was asked by a reporter if the state has enough containers to store the remains of those who died from Covid-19.

“There are enough containers for dead bodies. Anyone who wants to get in [the containers], give me your names,” he replied to the question laughing.

Sanusi is no stranger to public gaffes, with his more recent fiasco being photos and videos of him allegedly test-driving a Ford Raptor at the time when the country was under a full lockdown due to the pandemic and vehicle sales centres were not allowed to operate.

Following that, the police conducted an investigation in accordance with Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021, and Sanusi was fined RM1,500 for the violation.

Last month, he said the Kedah government will not be sending help to anyone who raises the white flag to ask for help to get through the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

He also claimed the use of the white flag was merely political propaganda to further nail the notion that the government has failed them.