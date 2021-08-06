Shazni Munir, Youth wing chief of Pakatan, Amanah dies of Covid-19

Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin has died from Covid-19. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Shazni Munir

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin has died from Covid-19, his fellow politicians confirmed today.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil on Twitter said he had received the sad news about Shazni.

“Condolences to his family and also Amanah friends,” the Lembah Pantai MP wrote, referring to Parti Amanah Negara where Shazni Munir was also its youth wing chief.

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, president of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Muar MP, similarly on Twitter noted that he had received news of Shazni Munir’s death and asked for divine strength to be given to his family.

On Amanah’s official Facebook page, it carried an announcement by Amanah Youth secretary Asim Abdullah Ainullotfi regarding Shazni Munir’s death.

On July 19, Shazni Munir had on Twitter wrote that he was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive, following symptoms such as fever, headache and pain throughout his body.

On July 24, local daily Sinar Harian cited Amanah Youth secretary Asim Abdullah Ainullotfi when reporting that Shazni Munir’s situation was said to be quite critical and was at that time in Category 4 for Covid-19 patients.

On July 31, PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir had also shared a tweet along with text regarding Shazni Munir’s situation having progressed into Category 5 for Covid-19 patients, and asking for prayers for the latter.