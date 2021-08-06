Muhyiddin thanks Ismail Sabri, BN MPs for support and agreeing with Sept confidence vote

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also thanked them for agreeing that his legitimacy to remain as the prime minister should be tested in the Dewan Rakyat next month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today thanked the deputy prime minister and other Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs for backing his federal administration.

Muhyiddin also thanked them for agreeing that his legitimacy to remain as the prime minister should be tested in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

“I record my highest appreciation to YAB Dato’ Seri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob, the deputy prime minister, and all BN (Barisan Nasional) members of parliament that together with him stated support towards the Perikatan Nasional Government under my leadership.

“I also express my thanks for their agreement that my legitimacy as prime minister be determined in Parliament in September in a motion for a vote of confidence and not through other methods,” he said in a brief statement today.

MORE TO COME