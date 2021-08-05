Perak Bersatu denies Ahmad Faizal is PM’s adviser as claimed in circulating poster

Perak Bersatu secretary Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin has rejected this poster of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu supposed appointment as the prime minister’s adviser as fake.

IPOH, Aug 5 ― Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today denied that its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been appointed adviser to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“If it is true, then there would be an official announcement,” its secretary Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin told Malay Mail when contacted.

A poster, purporting to be from the Kota Baru Bersatu division, has been circulating on social media offering congratulations to Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Bersatu deputy president, on his supposed appointment as the prime minister’s adviser.

Malay Mail has also contacted Ahmad Faizal for comments