Kelantan Health Dept denies ape in Gua Musang positive for Covid -19

KOTA BHARU, Aug 5 ― The Kelantan Health Department has denied an allegation that an ape in Gua Musang was tested positive for Covid-19.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the department did not conduct Covid-19 screening tests on animals.

“It is unreasonable; we do not do a swab test on apes,” he said briefly when contacted yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on a viral post on Facebook which displayed a picture of an ape wearing a pink bracelet, allegedly for being Covid-19 positive. ― Bernama