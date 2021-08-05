71.2pc of Selangor residents have received first vaccine dose, says MB

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Pikas Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — About 71.2 per cent of Selangor’s population have received at least one dose of vaccine through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and Selangor vaccination initiative (Selvax).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the result of the efforts carried out could be seen by this September towards achieving herd immunity in the state.

“Although Selangor is facing the challenge of being the most populous state in the peninsula and recording the highest number of (Covid-19) cases, it continues to drive vaccination efforts with 4.89 million doses of vaccine administered while through Selvax, another 225,628 doses were given,” he said via his official Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the Covid-19 pandemic had forced all levels of society in Selangor to change their way of thinking and working, besides pushing the state government to intensify efforts at increasing the state’s revenue.

He also said that the digitalisation agenda in Selangor needed to be boosted from time to time and the civil service digitalisation initiatives increased to make it easier for the public to deal with the authorities, especially during this pandemic and post-pandemic era. — Bernama