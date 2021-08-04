Perak Umno urges party’s MPs to withdraw support for Perikatan, Muhyiddin

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Aug 4 — Perak Umno has urged its MPs to withdraw their support from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in accordance with the decision made by the party’s supreme council members.

The chapter’s chief Datuk Mohd Zolkalfly Harun said that this is the time for members to prove their loyalty to the party by withdrawing support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin immediately.

“We thank God for opening the heart of the Umno supreme council members in making a firm and unanimous decision.

“Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the supreme council members have proven that Umno is a party that strongly upholds the principle of Rukunegara and the institution of the Malay Rulers in line the Clause 3.3 of the party’s constitution,” he said in a statement.

He added that the decision made by the supreme council members is based on the interest of the party’s grassroots and public and selfless.

Mohd Zolkalfly also expressed his gratitude towards Lenggong MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah for upholding the decision made by the party by resigning from his ministerial post.

“Umno is a party that will continue to fight for the interests of its grassroots and the public,” he stressed.

Yesterday, Zahid claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw support for Prime Minister and the PN government.

The withdrawal of support effectively means Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority in the Lower House.