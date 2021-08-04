On social media, MPs clamour for PM Muhyiddin to prove majority now instead of Sept

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech in Ipoh August 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Several MPs across the political divide have taken to social media to demand Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin initiate an immediate vote of confidence in his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

Among them, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak questioned why Parliament was not reopened immediately for a vote following Muhyiddin’s statement that he has the numbers.

“Those who are supposedly exposed to Covid-19 in Parliament are already free, going here and there, ready for meetings with PM every night,” the Umno man who is Pekan MP posted on Facebook.

On the Opposition side, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii questioned why Muhyiddin was deferring tabling the motion in Parliament to next month and said a delay would only prolong the ongoing political crisis.

“Delay tactic. If he is so certain of a majority, he could have called for a special sitting to test it even now, rather than prolong this political crisis & leave the people in limbo. While political stability is important, it is not an excuse to stabilise incompetence and failure,” he posted on Twitter.

Batu MP P. Prabakaran from PKR similarly questioned why the prime minister could not prove he had a majority today.

“Why September? Why can’t the PM prove that he has Majority today?” he asked on Twitter.

Also from PKR, Subang MP Wong Chen urged Muhyiddin to prove his claim by making public all the MPs on his side.

“Despite some Umno MPs having withdrawn support for him, the prime minister claims that he has still has a majority, which means he has at least 111 MPs supporting him.

“Please publish the names of at least 111 MPs now,” he said.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said following intervention from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Muhyiddin finally agreed to a confidence vote, something he had been avoiding for some time.

DAP lawmaker Yeo Bee Yin also tweeted a suggestion that the vote should be held tomorrow.

“Actually all MPs should be free tomorrow to test your majority,” she posted and tagged the prime minister’s Twitter account.

Warisan’s Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis agreed with Yeo and said she is still in the Klang Valley and would be able to attend a Dewan Rakyat sitting if it is held tomorrow.