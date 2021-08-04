Malaysia’s political situation: Administration of state governments not affected, say MBs

In a special announcement today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Pagoh member of parliament (MP) stressed that he still has the support of the majority of MPs as the prime minister and would prove his legitimacy as the prime minister in Parliament. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― The political situation following Umno’s decision to withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday has not affected the administration of state governments.

In Kedah, Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he had informed the Sultan of Kedah Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah that the state administration was not affected by the current political situation.

“The PN relationship in Kedah still remains,” he said during an online press conference after chairing the virtual state executive councillor (exco) meeting here today.

He said the Kedah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting will be held as scheduled from Sept 20 to 23, in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali also said the state government would continue to focus on the interests of the people, especially on efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I leave the matter to the federal leadership, I am still with my friends, no matter what happens, I abide by the party’s decision. That’s all I can say,” he said, adding that so far, no exco members have withdrawn their support for the state government.

He said this when met by reporters after holding a meeting with State Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and five Umno division heads in Kampung Pulau, Masjid Tanah here today.

The same scenario also happened in Perak when all state exco members attended the exco meeting this morning as usual.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad who is also Kota Taman assemblyman, via a WhatsApp message to Bernama, said the exco meeting this morning discussed the current issues and the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Perak.

Meanwhile, in Johor, the state government’s administration is also running as usual, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“Yes,” he said replying to Bernama via the Whatsapp application when asked on the status of the state’s administration here today.

Earlier, Hasni, who is Benut assemblyman tweeted on his official Twitter account: “We (state government) will continue to uphold democracy and abide by Undang-undang Tubuh Negeri Johor (Johor state constitution)”.

In a special announcement today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Pagoh member of parliament (MP) stressed that he still has the support of the majority of MPs as the prime minister and would prove his legitimacy as the Prime Minister in Parliament. ― Bernama