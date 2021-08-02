SME association demands explanation for temporary closure of Pikas centre in Seberang Jaya

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Pikas Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) has demanded an explanation from the Pearl View Hotel, Seberang Perai vaccination centre (PPV) on its recent notice of temporary closure.

Association chairman Datuk Willam Ng said the PVV had yesterday (August 1) issued notices to some small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and their employees that their appointments for Covid-19 vaccination had been cancelled.

“This is despite the SME owners having paid RM90 per employee to the PPV under Pikas (Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme).

“Among these are members of Samenta,” said Ng in a statement today.

According to Ng, the Pearl View PPV is run by an SME association (unrelated to Samenta), which has put the blame for the temporary closure on “shortage of vaccine supply” and a “technical glitch” on Miti’s (International Trade and Industry Ministry) platform resulting in double booking.

Ng, however, said Samenta has since clarified with Miti, which has confirmed no shortages of vaccine nor any technical glitch resulting in double booking.

“Therefore, we urge the PPV concerned to explain the problem and what steps it will be taking to prevent similar problems from occurring,” he said.

Since March this year, Ng said Samenta has worked closely with Miti to gather and prepare SMEs nationwide for this economic frontliner vaccination programme so that the country’s economic sectors can be reopened safely as soon as possible.

“Since the end of June 2021, our members have been receiving appointments for their employees for vaccination in various designated PPVs.

“We have not encountered any issue of vaccine shortage or technical glitch whatsoever until now,” he said.

He added that Samenta members who were affected by this incident had been given new appointments at another PPV, following its intervention through Miti.

On a separate matter, Samenta has called on the National Security Council (NSC) to reopen the economic sector as soon as 80 per cent of Malaysians in each state are vaccinated with at least a single dose.

“We must not wait until phase four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), when 49 per cent of all SMEs could have collapsed,” he said.

Ng also urged all SMEs who have not registered for PIKAS to consider doing so via www.miti.gov.my.

“The sooner we reach herd immunity, the faster and safer it will be for us to re-start the economy and protect the lives and livelihood of Malaysians,” he said.