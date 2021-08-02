Covid-19: Delta variant in Pasir Puteh may have spread to other districts, says Kelantan Health Dept

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said with the increasing trend of Covid-19 infections at the moment, it was possible that the variant was already in the community. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Aug 2 ― The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) believes the Delta variant reported in Pasir Puteh may have spread to several districts such as Bachok and Tanah Merah, causing a surge in Covid-19 infections in the state.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said with the increasing trend of Covid-19 infections at the moment, it was possible that the variant was already in the community.

“Currently, we are tracking one case involving Delta variant on July 23 and several more samples are still being analysed.

“The process of identifying this variant takes some time and the best step is to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent infection,” he told reporters after inspecting the Covid-19 Public-Private Partnership (Pikas) Industrial Immunisation Programme, here today.

As of yesterday, a total of six new clusters were recorded in the state, bringing the total number of clusters to 123.

“Almost every day we record new clusters and yesterday a new cluster case was recorded involving an eight-year-old boy in Kampung Tok Junuh near Mahligai, Bachok.

“From the cluster, a total of 13 positive cases were recorded,” he said. ― Bernama