Recommendations on mixing Covid-19 vaccine brands, third jab to be known only next week, Khairy tells Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Institute of Medical Research (IMR) will present its findings on the feasibility of heterologous vaccinations, or the use of different Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for each dose, to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) next week.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin added that any recommendation on the need for another booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will also be known then.

“For now we are still waiting for recommendations from the group of experts headed by Dr Kalaiairasu from the IMR next week, where they will give their views concerning the need of whether we need booster doses or not,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon.

“They will also present their views on heterologous vaccines, which is giving different vaccines for the second shot from the original vaccine.

“Some countries are doing heterologous vaccinations due to reasons of supply constraint, where they have to mix the vaccines, so we will receive recommendations based on real world and clinical data,” he added.

Khairy is the science, technology and innovation minister. He is also the coordinating minister for the National Immunisation Programme.

Dr Kalaiarasu M. Peariasamy is the head of IMR.

