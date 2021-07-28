MMA urges authorities to be sensible when enforcing Covid-19 SOPs at private clinics

MMA president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy stressed that the general practitioners (GPs) and their staff would do their best to control the number of patients allowed into the clinics. — Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) asked authorities today to be reasonable when enforcing the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at private clinics, after reports of heavy fines on clinics for exceeding the waiting area capacity.

In a statement today, MMA president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said that the cases were reported to the association.

Dr Subramaniam stressed that the general practitioners (GPs) and their staff would do their best to control the number of patients allowed into the clinics. However, he pointed out that “at times it can't be helped”.

“This is when we need the understanding of the authorities.

“The authorities must understand that most people who come to the private clinic are unwell and usually accompanied by a family member or caregiver. Some of the patients require immediate care and we can't turn them away.

“As doctors, I believe we understand the importance of the SOPs much more than most people who are not trained in healthcare. We also have infectious disease and prevention guidelines to observe,” he added.

Dr Subramaniam also appealed to the government for some flexibility in such instances, as GPs were also medical frontliners and important in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the GPs also conduct Covid-19 screening, while many clinics are now vaccination centres (PPVs) under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

“It should also be noted that many who are unwell with non Covid-19 health complaints are coming to the clinics now as all government healthcare facilities are overwhelmed with cases of Covid-19. The private GPs have an important role in ensuring first line, primary care is still available and provided to the population during this time of crisis,” he added.