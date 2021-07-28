Cops detain three men over serious assault of Penang Hindu Endowment Board executive director

Penang police chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the three men, aged between 45 and 51, were arrested separately in the Seberang Perai area on Sunday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — Police have detained three men to assist in the investigation of the incident where Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) executive director, Datuk M. Ramachandran was seriously injured by a group of men at his house in Taman Alma, Machang Bubok, near here, last Thursday.

Penang police chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the three men, aged between 45 and 51, were arrested separately in the Seberang Perai area, near here, on Sunday.

“In total, statements of 14 witnesses to the incident were recorded and three men were detained to assist the probe into the assault of the 70-year-old man.

“I cannot comment further as police are still conducting further investigation into the incident including identifying the real motive of the attack .whether it (the incident) had anything to do with PHEB,” he told a press conference, here, today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

In the 7pm incident, Ramachandran suffered severe injuries to his neck, thighs, back of the head and body after being attacked by four men using sharp weapons as the victim alighted from his car and about to enter his house.

Ramachandran was sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital here for surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier at the press conference, Mohd Shuhaily said the Penang police contingent received a donation of 500 food baskets from the Penang Crime Consciousness and Public Safety Society (CCPSS) which would be distributed to needy families around the state.

He said the donation was handed over by CCPSS chairman, Datuk Mohamad Anil Shah Abdullah and the food baskets would be distributed in phases from time to time.

“We are taking this donation initiative with CCPSS as one of the efforts to reach out to the community. In addition, we hope to alleviate the burden of families in need as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama