Sarawak govt to unlock state northern region potentials, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to the media after launching the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kuching, July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 27 — The Sarawak government is planning to unlock the economic potentials in the northern part of Sarawak under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) in efforts to transform the agriculture sector using precision farming.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said two prerequisites needed to unlock these potentials, which would be accessibility in terms of road connectivity and eventually digital connectivity, in addition to the provision of power and water supply.

“For precision farming, it has to use latest technologies including IoT (Internet of Things) and that will definitely increase food (production),” he said when launching the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) here today.

He said there are huge economic potentials found in the highland areas where the Orang Ulu population in Sarawak were mostly in the Limbang and Lawas districts in the northern parts of the State.

“The hinterland area with its conducive environment has huge potential for food production. The Orang Ulu are rich in their cultural heritage including handicraft and other domestic products that can be marketed not only locally but also worldwide,” he said.

Abang Johari also called on entrepreneurs and professionals from the Orang Ulu ethnic group to look into the possibility of participating in the long-term food productions and tourism sectors.

“The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OUCCI) should also look into the interest of the Orang Ulu community in their effort to participate in the economic development in their areas,” he said.

He added that OUCCI should become a platform for the community to identify various sectors that can be participated in and for them to move forward in tandem with Sarawak’s journey towards 2030 as a developed economic state. — Bernama