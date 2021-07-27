Penang reopens zero-interest loans and Show Penang programme for creative industry

Yeoh said the zero-interest loan ranges from RM5,000 to RM50,000. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Penang is reopening applications for its zero-interest loan, Skim Peka 2.2, for the tourism sector from July 26 onwards.

Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the zero-interest loan ranges from RM5,000 to RM50,000.

The loan is open to those in the tourism sector such as licensed hotels that are still in operation, tourism attraction operators, art galleries, spas, reflexology centres and homestays registered with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and other businesses related to the tourism sector.

“We have decided to reopen Skim Peka 2.2 and extend Show Penang’s application to cushion the impact caused by federal incompetence and lack of foresight in curbing the Covid-19," Yeoh said in a statement today.

Application for the loan is from July 26 to August 31 and more details on the loan can be obtained from pdc.gov.my .

“And as for Show Penang, it is a programme aimed at digitising Penang’s creative ecosystem by giving them a platform to conduct shows and performances during this unprecedented period in which physical gatherings have ceased,” he said.

Applications to be showcased in Show Penang are now open from June 30 to December 31.

Show Penang is open to performance arts groups and individuals who organise arts programmes using the online platform.

Each successful applicant will be given a maximum allocation of RM3,000 and the programme is only open to those who are above 18 years and from Penang.

Yeoh said the tourism and creative sectors are now at a complete standstill with many in the sector struggling to survive.

He said the Penang state government will continue to introduce initiatives like Skim Peka 2.2 and Show Penang to help the affected industries.

“We hope these initiatives will prepare them for the resumption of tourism activities,” he said.

He hoped Penang’s tourism and creative industries would rebound rapidly when interstate borders reopen just like how it had rebounded when interstate travel restrictions were lifted in December 2020.

He said Penang is ready to welcome the domestic market in driving the local tourism sector recovery once interstate borders reopen.