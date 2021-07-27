EMCO at 34 localities in five states from Thursday, says Hishammuddin

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing at Pangsapuri Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Jalan Nilam 15 during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang July 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The government will be imposing enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 34 localities in Sabah, Kelantan, Johor, Sarawak and Pahang, starting Thursday to August 11.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the decision was made after studying the presentation on risk evaluation and Covid-19 infection trends by the Health Ministry (MOH) at all the affected localities.

He said from the total, 27 localities in Sabah which came under EMCO involved 11 localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Bandar Sierra, Kampung Unggun, Kampung Kalasanan, Lorong Cina 1, 2 & 3, Kampung Tebobon, Plaza Kingfisher, Polytechnic Commercial Centre, Kampung Pulau Penampang, Bandaran Segama, Taman Bukit Setia and Taman Putera Jaya.

“Apart from that, EMCO would also be enforced in eight localities in Penampang, Sabah, namely Country Height Phase 1, Cyber City Phase 1, Kampung Nabangkung, Kampung Ramayah, Taman Vista Kiranau, Kampung Sarapung Kolopis, Vista Minitod and Kampung Tuunon.

“Four affected localities in Beaufort, Sabah are Kampung Lumadan, Kampung Kebulu Petani, Kampung Beaufort Selatan and Taman Arjuna,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama