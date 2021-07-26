Police to probe contract doctors’ ‘hartal’ at Hospital Kuala Lumpur over prohibition on public gathering

Contract doctors dressed in black stage a walkout at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital July 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A police investigation paper will be opened in relation to the walkout staged by junior doctors and medical officers at Hospital Kuala Lumpur earlier today, amid restrictive measures imposed on mass gatherings during the National Recovery Plan (NRP) period.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed the matter to Malay Mail, citing Rule 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021.

“Yes, we will open an investigation paper since no person is allowed to gather or be involved in any gathering at any premises within any infected local area whether for religious, wedding, sports, recreational, social or cultural purposes without obtaining prior permission from the director-general of Health as stipulated under the regulation,” he said briefly when contacted.

Earlier, hundreds of junior doctors and medical officers in public hospitals in several hospitals nationwide staged a walkout today to express dissatisfaction with the government’s recent announcement of improved benefits and contract extensions.

Amid heavy police presence at hospitals to maintain order and potential disciplinary action by their Ministry of Health superiors, most of the protests lasted several minutes before dispersing peacefully.

An estimated 50 junior doctors gathered at the open car park of Hospital Kuala Lumpur to protest but were disrupted after a confrontation with the police. They were subsequently forced to disperse at approximately 11.27am.

It was reported that over 23,000 contract doctors in government service who graduated since December 2016 have not been automatically absorbed permanently like in the past.

Subsequent to the government’s failure, the group had stated it will go on a nationwide strike on July 26, after the group’s various efforts for permanent absorption into the service have failed to yield any result.

The movement first gained considerable traction on Twitter through the hashtag #HartalDoktorKontrak.