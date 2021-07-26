In Sarawak, civil servant in Bau loses RM160,000 to Macau scam

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Maria Rasid said the police received a report on the case on Saturday (July 24). — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, July 26 — A civil servant working in Bau has lost RM160,000 after falling victim to a Macau scam.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Maria Rasid said the police received a report on the case on Saturday (July 24).

“According to the victim, on July 4, 2021, he had received a call from 03-26129600 from an unknown woman, who claimed to be from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), who said that the victim has an outstanding amount of taxes amounting to RM38,000 from a marketing and supply company. However, the victim denied it.

“The victim was later directed to lodge a police report online and was in contact with two suspects purporting to police officers from the Pahang police contingent headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department,” she said in a statement today.

Maria said the victim was then told that he was involved in money laundering and drugs.

“To clear his name from the ‘illegal activities’ and to solve the problem, the victim was then asked to furnish his personal particulars, including bank account number, ATM card and pin number, online banking user ID and password in the MYBNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) application.

“Following that, the victim was then asked to make payments totalling RM228,000 to the ‘court’,” she said.

According to Maria, because of insufficient funds, the victim took a personal loan from a financial institution and the approved loan sum was later credited to his savings account.

She said the victim only realised that he had been cheated when he received a call from the financial institution on July 23 informing him that there were two transactions made to transfer RM160,000 from his savings account.

Maria called on the public to channel information on such cheating cases via WhatsApp or SMS to CCID Sarawak on 013-2111222.

“In fact, the public could also go to our official portal of the Royal Malaysia Police (rmp.gov.my), CCIS (ccid.rmp.gov.my), or CCID Facebook to get the latest information and advice on financial fraud and other criminal activities,” she added. — Borneo Post Online