Women’s ministry says open to suggestions on food basket programme

The ministry said it had received over 300,000 applications for aid as of today. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is always open to suggestions to improve the implementation of the Bakul Prihatin Negara (BPN) programme.

It said in a statement today that the implementation of the food basket aid programme was done in an orderly manner based on the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP), including the BPN delivery process being voluntarily carried out by the National Prihatin Squad volunteers.

As such, the ministry views accusations and allegations on the transparency of the BPN programme made by a few individuals as disappointing and completely baseless.

“Don’t ever act in such a way that you deny the rights of the people who are in need of help at a difficult time we are here to take care of the people and the ministry has also provided additional channels to enhance its delivery system,” it said.

The ministry said that since the BPN was launched on April 15, it had received over 300,000 applications for aid as of today.

The ministry added that the feedback it received from BPN recipients were very positive, with many describing the emergency assistance had, to some extent, helped to alleviate the difficulties they faced.

“The role of the private sector is very much appreciated, but the ministry will not compromise on the price and value of the food basket items as agreed between the ministry and the contributors, which is RM50 per food basket,” it said.

Malaysians in need of assistance can contact the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) operations room in 108 districts nationwide via its helpline at 15999, the official social media accounts of KPWKM and JKM or the local leaders in their respective areas. — Bernama