Police say heart attack cause of death of Bukit Pelanduk Health Clinic staff

SEREMBAN, July 23 — The cause of death of a Bukit Pelanduk Health Clinic (KK) staff who lost consciousness upon arrival at Port Dickson Hospital yesterday was due to a heart attack or Coronary Artery Thrombosis, said Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed.

He said this was the result of a post-mortem carried out at the Forensic Unit of the hospital Port at about 4pm yesterday.

“The post-mortem result also revealed that there was no criminal treatment or element on the victim. The case was classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

He said a result of inspection by the Hazardous Materials Special Unit Team (Hazmat) at the health clinic did not find any gas leakage and the premises were in good condition.

Aidi Sham said the inside of the ambulance, which was carrying three other health workers, was detected to have a high carbon monoxide content and the victims were believed to have been rendered unconscious by a gas leak in the vehicle. — Bernama