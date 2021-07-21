Alleged SOP violation: In Penang, 49 remanded to assist probe into roadside Aidiladha prayers in Juru

A group of men are led to the Bukit Mertajam Court to be remanded after a video clip of them performing Aidiladha prayers outside the Taman Pelangi Surau in Juru went viral on social media, July 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 21 — Forty-eight foreign men and a local senior citizen are under remand for four and three days respectively to assist investigations into alleged violation of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) by holding roadside Aidiladha prayers in Taman Pelangi, Juru here yesterday.

Bukit Mertajam Magistrates’ Court Assistant Registrar, Hasliza Razak allowed remand from today until Friday for the local, aged 64, and until Saturday for the 48 foreigners, whose ages range from 20 to 43 years.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code in relation to negligent acts that can cause the spread of any life-threatening disease.

The detainees were brought to the Magistrates’ Court at 10.10am in police lock-up clothes.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media about a group of men in the housing area performing prayers in its car park area up to the roadside from 8.30am to 9am.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement also gave an assurance that stern action would be taken against the individuals and organisers involved for alleged violation of SOP concerning Aidiladha prayers. — Bernama