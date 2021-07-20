Cops nab driver for hiding three foreign men in car boot in Perak

Police detained a driver who was driving suspiciously and found three foreign men cramped in the car boot at Km 30 Jalan Feri, Hutan Melintang early this morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 20 — Police detained a driver who was driving suspiciously and found three foreign men cramped in the car boot at Km 30 Jalan Feri, Hutan Melintang early this morning.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said police personnel manning the roadblock in the area told the 36-year-old Perodua Bezza driver to stop for inspection at about 6am.

“The inspection led to the discovery of three Indonesian gardeners aged between 18 to 36 cramped in the boot of the vehicle.

“All the suspects did not have valid documents that allow interstate travel and the three Indonesians did not have valid travel documents,” he said in a statement here today.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the car driver was believed to have been paid RM100 each to transport the Indonesian men from Sabak Bernam, Selangor to Batu Gajah for them to find gardening jobs.

He said the driver was being remanded for four days while the Indonesians were being detained for 14 days for not having valid travel documents.

The case is being investigated under Section 55E and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021. — Bernama