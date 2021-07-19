UKM hospital denies rumours of out-of-control Covid-19 outbreak

In a late night, the public hospital said it has the situation under control, contrary to claims that have statement been shared on social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The management of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) denied that it has a severe Covid-19 outbreak that is spiralling out of control

In a late night statement, the public hospital said it has the situation under control, contrary to claims that have been shared on social media.

“UKM HCTM denies the situation is linked to HCTM since the Covid-19 case that involves the HCTM surgical hall remains manageable and that all the management staff are complying with the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health,” it said.

“All SOPs are observed by all the staff be it at work or anywhere else,” it added.

HCTM was responding to rumours that non-compliance by some of its staff had caused a major outbreak at the hospital.

The messages had been widely shared on social media.

The hospital management said it remains vigilant about transmission among its staff and is constantly monitoring for signs of an outbreak.