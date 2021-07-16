Annuar Musa on home quarantine after aide tests Covid-19 positive

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is currently on voluntary home quarantine after one of his special officers tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is currently on voluntary home quarantine after one of his special officers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Federal Territories Ministry said apart from Annuar, all officers attached to the ministry’s office will undergo voluntary quarantine at their respective homes as well.

“Screening tests on all close contacts have been conducted and the results are now pending.

“Sanitisation work at the Federal Territories Minister’s office on the sixth floor of Menara Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) 1 has been carried out,” read the statement that was issued on the ministry’s Facebook late last night.

The statement said that the Federal Territories minister’s office will be closed for several days.

It added that Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP, apologised for any inconvenience caused.

This is the second time that Annuar has been ordered to undergo Covid-19-related home quarantine as a close contact.

In September last year, he was placed in self-isolation in Kota Kinabalu after being in close contact with Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii, who tested positive for Covid-19.