Ex-Air Kelantan GM under graft probe released on bail

KOTA BHARU, July 15 — A former Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) general manager who was remanded to assist in the investigation of corruption involving projects worth over RM27 million, was released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail today.

Kota Bharu Magistrate's Court granted the 60-year-old man bail of RM10,000 with one surety, after he was held in remand for seven days from last Friday.

Earlier, three individuals including the AKSB former general manager, were remanded to facilitate investigations of alleged graft that occurred between 2015 and 2019, in accordance with Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

The two other suspects, a 39-year-old AKSB officer and a 42-year-old project director were released on MACC bail on July 11 after a three-day remand.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a police officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent (ASP) and three policemen who were remanded to assist investigations into a RM200,000 bribery case, were also released on an RM10,000 bail each with one surety.

Earlier, the 48-year-old ASP was remanded for seven days starting July 9, while the three policemen, aged 28 to 39, were remanded for four days from last Monday.

Last week, it was reported that a senior police officer with the rank of ASP was arrested for allegedly extorting RM200,000 from suspected drug pushers. — Bernama