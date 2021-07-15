Dr Mahathir: Pejuang MPs mull skipping Parliament session if debates not allowed

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this was because the parliamentary meeting which begins on July 26 would only be a briefing if the two sessions were not allowed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is considering whether its members of parliament should skip the upcoming Parliament session if motions are not accepted and debates are not allowed.

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this was because the parliamentary meeting which begins on July 26 would only be a briefing if the two sessions were not allowed.

“We want to know whether there will be a debate or not, if there are debates and motions we will be present. If not, we will consider whether to attend or not ... that is for later, there is no decision yet,” he said in virtual media conference today.

Earlier, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said that the notification of the special Parliament session was issued to all Dewan Rakyat members today, which will take place for five days from July 26 to August 2.

Besides Dr Mahathir, the three MPs from the party which had just received approval from the Registration of Societies (RoS) are Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading). — Bernama