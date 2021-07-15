Covid-19: Virtual assessment centres to be set up to manage Category One and Two cases, says Public Health deputy D-G

Public Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong speaks at a special Health Ministry media conference in Putrajaya, July 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) will be created soon to manage Category One and Category Two Covid-19 cases, Public Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong said.

Through the establishment of these virtual centres, observations of Category One and Two patients with light symptoms or without any symptoms will be done online and they need not come to any centre, he said.

According to him, Home Surveillance Orders (HSO) will also be issued to patients via the MySejahtera app.

“They all need to remain at home throughout the duration of their HSO,” he said in a special Health Ministry media conference here today.

The ministry has currently determined that Category One and Two Covid-19 patients are allowed to undergo treatment and quarantine at home under strict observation by health personnel.

Dr Chong, who is also the Greater Klang Valley special taskforce commander, said currently around 40 per cent of Covid-19 patients who have been admitted to hospitals displayed serious symptoms that require respiratory equipment.

As such, the ministry will increase existing hospital bed capacity, including intensive care units (ICU) around the Klang Valley to cater to the increase in patients.

“For ICU beds, we have an increase of 30 beds in three modular ICUs that will be received soon,” he said.

The Greater Klang Valley special taskforce was established by the Health Ministry to strengthen the Klang Valley’s healthcare system’s preparedness to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the ministry currently appointed 1,190 health personnel and 611 of them will serve in Selangor, 281 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan (205) and 93 at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He said the ministry would reassign permanent and contract staff to fulfil the human resource needs in the Klang Valley.

“Currently, the ministry has hired around 3,000 voluntary temporary contract staff.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for providing the approval to the ministry to conduct these appointments without any bureaucratic issues to help treat and curb the Covid-19 disease,” he said. — Bernama