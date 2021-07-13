Foreign analysis of Malaysia’s vaccination drive failed to take into account latest data, says Saifuddin

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pesta Penang, Bayan Lepas June 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — Some foreign analysts did not give an accurate picture of the Malaysian Covid-19 vaccination programme as they did not use the latest data in making their comparative analysis, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

He said information provided by a vaccine tracker last April projected that Malaysia would take 4.9 years to fully vaccinate 75 per cent of its population.

“However, if we were to refer to the same tracker today, the 4.9-year period has changed to only five months. This new projection is based on the daily vaccination rate of 262,000 doses. So, if based on a daily vaccination rate of 375,000 doses, the target of vaccinating 75 per cent of the population can be reached within three to four months,” he said in a statement today.

The minister said when the tracker published its projection last April, the Malaysian government had already issued its vaccination rollout plan, but the information was not used in the analysis.

“This causes the not-so-good assessment of Malaysia’s position during the publication of the projection. Selective data analysis like this does not give a true picture of reality and can cause public distrust,” he said. — Bernama