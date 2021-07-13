241 evacuated as floods hit Raub

A resident’s house is seen flooded after heavy rainfall during an air survey with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia in Raub January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, July 13 — Continuous heavy rain since yesterday caused flooding in several areas in Raub, resulting in 241 people from 63 families to be evacuated to seven relief centres in the district as at 8am today.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s portal, 114 of the flood victims, comprising 30 families, are at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kundang Patah, Kampung Pia Multipurpose Hall (58 people from six families) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Sungai (37 people from nine families).

The remaining victims are accommodated at Masjid Kampung Kuala Semantan (16 people from five families) and a family of 16 people are staying at Balai Raya Kampung Gesing, Balai Raya Kampung Sengkela and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Chenua. — Benrmaa