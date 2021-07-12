Pahang Fire and Rescue Dept: Floods hit several areas in Raub

File picture of residents on a boat braving the floods on the main road area connecting the city of Temerloh-Mentakab in Pahang, January 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 12 — Continuous heavy rains since early this morning have caused several areas in Raub to be flooded this evening.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Zone 3 chief Shahrul Nizam Nasir said the rains caused rivers in three areas, Ulu Sungai, Semantan Ulu and Dong, to burst their banks.

“Currently, no one has been reported missing or injured and immediate action has been taken to evacuate victims to relief shelters for the night,” he said when contacted here.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department disaster watch portal reported that seven relief centres were opened in the district to house 207 evacuees from 54 families.

The Kundang Patah relief centre is housing the most number of evacuees with 113 individuals from 29 families, followed by Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Sungai (37 people from nine families), Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Pia (25 people from eight families) and Masjid Kampung Kuala Semantan (16 people from five families).

Balai Raya Kampung Sengkela, Balai Raya Kampung Gesing and Balai Raya Kampung Chenua are each housing a family with a total of 16 individuals. — Bernama