Over 21pc of Sarawakians completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to date, says deputy CM

Photo taken on April 19 showing vaccination exercise in progress at Sibu Indoor Stadium. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, July 10 — Over 21 per cent of the population in Sarawak have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

At the same time, the Deputy Chief Minister said, 63.56 per cent of the state’s population had received their first dose.

“Overall, 2.2 million individuals in Sarawak are eligible for the vaccines. While 63.56 per cent have been administered the first dose, 21.32 per cent have been given both doses,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Uggah said on July 8, Sarawak’s daily vaccination rate hit 77,343 doses, of which 29,206 were first dose and 48,137 second dose.

Given this, he expressed confidence that the state will be able to achieve the target of administering 80,000 daily doses.

“At the rate we are going, I am optimistic that we will be able to achieve our vaccination target by end of August,” he said.

In a breakdown by divisions, he said 58.54 per cent of population in Kuching had received their first dose and 17.54 per cent completed both doses. For Kota Samarahan, 81.63 per cent of its population have received their first dose while 24.33 per cent completed two doses.

In Serian, 63.71 per cent got their first dose while 21.35 per cent completed two doses. Meanwhile, 63.09 per cent of Sri Aman population have got their first dose while 24.19 per cent have completed both doses.

In Betong, 66.79 per cent got their first dose while 23.97 completed two doses; in Sarikei 66.36 per cent got their first dose while 31.04 per cent completed second dose; Sibu about 62.63 per cent of its population have gotten their first dose while 20.25 per cent completed their second dose; in Mukah 58.33 per cent gor their first dose while 22.55 per cent completed second dose.

Meanwhile in Kapit, 52.6 per cent have taken their first dose while 22.6 per cent completed both doses; in Bintulu, 68.97 per cent of its population got their first dose while 21.75 per cent completed second dose; Miri has 65.86 per cent of its population with the first dose while 20.91 per cent completed second dose; and in Limbang 63.59 per cent has gotten their first dose while 27.21 per cent completed their second dose.

Uggah pointed out that Sarawak would not be able to achieve the vaccination rates thus far without the support and cooperation of all.

He took the opportunity to thank all frontliners and volunteers who had worked tirelessly, on shifts and till late night to accelerate the state’s vaccination programme.

“The hard work is really appreciated to enable Sarawak to achieve the volume that we have. I am confident that we will be able to hit 80,000 daily doses.

“I would like to thank NGOs and those who have contributed cash and kinds to our vaccination programme. We also thank all Sarawakians who have cooperated.

“In Sarawak, we have no issue of people refused to be vaccinated, many of them even came to the vaccination centre earlier than the appointment time,” he said. — Borneo Post Online