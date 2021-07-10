District hospitals not yet able to fully function as non-Covid hospitals, says Melaka exco

File picture of health workers attending to patients at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 10 — Insufficient bed capacity has resulted in two district hospitals not being able to function as fully non-Covid-19 hospitals.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman, said thus far the two district hospitals in Jasin and Alor Gajah had only between 80 and 100 beds, and the situation was not suitable for accepting non-Covid-19 patients from Melaka Hospital.

“These two hospitals also have no shortage of patients and 10 beds out of that number have already been used for Covid-19 patients.

“That is why we need a field hospital, so that non-Covid-19 patients can be treated,” he said when met by reporters after a visit to Melaka Hospital today.

Rahmad also explained that the use of beds in Melaka Hospital has now reached 91 per cent.

In another development, Rahmad said that plans were being made to relocate a total of 400 foreign workers in rental houses in four residential areas which recorded positive cases, around Ayer Keroh.

“Thus far we have received good cooperation from employers,” he said. — Bernama