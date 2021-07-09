BN sec-gen denies issuing statement purporting coalition MPs’ support for Muhyiddin, doesn’t know source

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said he doesn’t know the original poster of the statement that has been widely circulated since yesterday, noting that its authenticity is questionable as there was no name or use of the BN logo which accompanies all its official documents. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir today denied issuing any statement that the coalition’s lawmakers are backing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in open defiance of the Umno supreme council’s decision.

He said he doesn’t know the original poster of the statement that has been widely circulated since yesterday, noting that its authenticity is questionable as there was no name or use of the BN logo which accompanies all its official documents.

“I cannot comment further on this matter as the authenticity of the letter could not be confirmed and no party came forward to claim responsibility for issuing the statement.

“The BN Secretary-General’s Office is only responsible for issuing official statements decided in the BN Supreme Council Meeting and mutual agreement among key BN leaders,” Zambry said.

Umno, the country’s largest political party, is just one of the BN coalition components. However, its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also the BN chairman. The party also has 38 MPs, the most in the coalition.

However, Zambry said all BN decisions are made by consensus.

“The practice of unity and solidarity among BN MPs in determining any joint decision will be preserved.

“Therefore, any measures and actions issued by certain parties for the purpose of creating doubts and divisions among BN are deeply regretted,” he said.

Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak was among the first BN members to respond to the purported statement of support for Muhyiddin.

In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said he did not agree with the proclamation of support for Muhyiddin and would not go against the Umno supreme council’s stance either.

However, Free Malaysia Today cited Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is the newly minted deputy prime minister verifying the document as genuine.

Separately, The Star reported Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Padang Besar MP Datuk Seri Zahidi Zainul Abidin supporting the statement, which had gone viral. Both men are also from Umno.