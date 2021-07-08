PM Muhyiddin still commands majority support despite Umno’s exit, says Bersatu deputy president

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters at the closing ceremony of the Srikandi Muda Leadership Empowerment programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) still commands majority support from the MPs despite Umno’s exit from Perikatan Nasional (PN), the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

The Tambun MP was reported saying by The Star that the party has not been shaken by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announcement last night.

Ahmad Faizal pointed out that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as prime minister based on the support of the MPs, and not parties. Thus, Umno retracting its support did not carry much weight.

“Perikatan, namely Bersatu, is not shaken by the statement of the Umno president last night.

“I am curious as to what really took place during the Umno supreme council meeting as I believe Umno’s top leadership wants to work with Perikatan and they are responsible leaders.

“When the time comes in Parliament, it will be proven to the rakyat that Perikatan still has the majority support of the MPs and Muhyiddin still has the mandate to be the Prime Minister.

“If people like Ahmad Zahid declare they are not supporting Muhyiddin, they must be supporting someone else,” he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

The former Perak mentri besar also claimed that some of Umno’s MPs still support Muhyiddin, but did not want to declare publicly.

He urged all politicians to focus on helping the people face the Covid-19 pandemic instead of politicising the current issue.

Last night, the Umno supreme council meeting concluded with an agreement for the party to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin.

Ahmad Zahid said the withdrawal of support came because PN had failed to fulfill seven requirements outlined by the Umno secretary when it was sworn in on March 11 last year as part of the Perikatan government.