Malaysia surpass 10 million mark for Covid-19 vaccine doses with 375,842 jabs given yesterday

People pose for pictures after their jabs at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Seri Kembangan, June 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia has passed the 10 million mark for the number of vaccinations administered to the population as of yesterday, advisor to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Associate Professor Mohd Ghows Mohd Azzam said today.

A total of 375,842 jabs were given as of 11.59pm yesterday, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) said via its official Twitter account.

“JKJAV has administered 1,029,646 doses in three days!

“To put it in context, our first one million doses administered took about 48 days.

“And Malaysia has passed 10 million doses administered today!” Mohd Ghows, who is also an academic at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), tweeted.

On July 6, 340,043 doses were given, while 313,761 shots were distributed.

JKJAV said it expects more than 14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines — from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm’s Sinovac — will be available this month.



