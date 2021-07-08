As more industries set to open, Miti says factories in EMCO areas must conduct swab tests on employees twice a week

This was part of yesterday’s update by Miti on its list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the manufacturing sector, which specified that the type of tests required are the Antigen Rapid Test Kits or RTK swab tests. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — All employees working in manufacturing under the “essential services” sectors in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) are now required to take Covid-19 swab tests twice a week, and will only be allowed to work if their tests turn up negative.

This was part of yesterday’s update by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) on its list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the manufacturing sector, which specified that the type of tests required are the Antigen Rapid Test Kits — also known as “RTK swab tests”.

“The companies will be fully responsible for bearing the costs of the health screens,” said the update.

This comes after Miti announced yesterday that several more industries in Selangor were allowed to operate under the EMCO — which forced most businesses to close their doors until several criteria are met under the federal government’s National Recovery Plan for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry listed the newly greenlit industries as: electrical and electronics along with its supply chains; aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul; as well as the machinery and equipment for the production of healthcare and food and beverage products.

However, there have been calls from various parties to close the manufacturing sector as it was blamed for the rise in numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Miti’s minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said on June 28 that the number of Covid-19 infections in the manufacturing sector is smaller than that arising from transmissions within the general public or “community”.

The country’s new Covid-19 cases soared to 8,868 today — the second highest on record — with record highs for fatalities and number of patients admitted to the intensive care unit.