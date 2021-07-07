Shopee says its warehouse unaffected by police inspection, operations to continue

Shopee said it is committed to adhering to the full set of SOPs and will continue to enforce all the precautionary measures that it has put in place since March 2020 for the safety of frontline employees as well as customers. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Shopee has assured its customers that deliveries from its warehouse are unaffected by the recent inspections by the Royal Malaysia Police and will continue to operate in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the authorities.

In a statement today, the e-commerce company said it is committed to adhering to the full set of SOPs and will continue to enforce all the precautionary measures that it has put in place since March 2020 for the safety of frontline employees as well as customers.

This includes disinfection of the warehouse and hub before every shift, temperature checks on all warehouse staff and Shopee Express riders before they can enter the premises and/or before they start their delivery rounds as well as contactless deliveries.

“We hope this statement helps provide clarification on the matter,” it said today.

On July 3, policemen from the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters conducted inspections on enhanced movement control order (EMCO) SOP compliance at 49 locations within the jurisdiction, including a Shopee warehouse in Shah Alam.

“An issue was identified at the Shopee warehouse pertaining to the registration of daily part-time workers in the Covid Intelligent Management System (CIMS) due to a misunderstanding of the SOP, and Shopee was fined RM10,000,” Shopee said.

“This has led to the circulation of misinformation about the e-commerce platform's SOP compliance, raid, business operations and fine,” said Shopee, adding that it had taken immediate action on the matter and would ensure that the incident would not be repeated. ― Bernama