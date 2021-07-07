Amid public scrutiny, Umno supreme council meeting tonight to go online

Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan said the virtual meeting will start at 8.30pm and will be followed by a news conference. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jul 7 — Umno leaders will be attending the party’s supreme council meeting virtually tonight instead of physically as the Health Ministry continues to log new Covid-19 cases above 7,000.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan said the virtual meeting will start at 8.30pm and will be followed by a news conference.

“MKT #UMNO Supreme Council Meeting will be held on 7 July 2021 Wednesday starting 8.30 pm virtually.

“A virtual press conference by UMNO President YB Datuk Seri Ahmad via FB UMNO Online & FB #BN Comms will be held after MKT meeting. Thank you,” he tweeted today.

All eyes will be on the outcome of the meeting after the Prime Minister’s Office announced a sudden promotion for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sembrong Umno chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Ismail has accepted the position of deputy prime minister while Hishammuddin was made senior minister and takes over the security cluster portfolio.

Both Umno men will retain their initial ministerial portfolios in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government; Ismail remains defence minister and Hishammuddin is still foreign minister.

Last Monday, Zahid and Ahmad Maslan were seen attending a meeting hosted by Ismail at Wisma Perwira.

Last Friday, sources claimed 35 Umno MPs met secretly at a mansion in Jalan Bellamy, Kuala Lumpur to oppose Zahid’s move.