Sarawak youth pleads guilty in court for impersonating doctor at Kuching PPV 32 times

KUCHING, July 6 — A 20-year-old man today pleaded guilty to impersonating a doctor, which is a criminal offence under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

Shah Hairil from Bandar Baru Semariang would be facing penalties of two years’ in jail or a fine or both upon conviction.

He committed the offence between January and July this year.

He was also found to be carrying a fake staff pass of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), according to police probe.

He had gone into the SGH premises for 32 times between June 17 and July 1 when impersonating as a doctor.

The police arrested him at the Stadium Perpaduan vaccination centre in Petra Jaya here around 3pm on July 1 after a medical staff reported him to the SGH management and the police.